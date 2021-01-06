Ruff Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $7.09 million and $1.28 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars.

