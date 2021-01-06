Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rubis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Rubis alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.