Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of RGLD opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.09.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

