Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,337.60 ($17.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £49.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.24. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

