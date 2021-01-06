Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.33

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.33 and traded as high as $83.29. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 738,234 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.68.

The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.811 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

