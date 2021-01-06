Roth Capital Increases Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target to $16.00

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AKTS stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $59,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,079 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 105.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 250.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

