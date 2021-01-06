Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP opened at $419.18 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.