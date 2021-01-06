Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $414.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $414.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.40.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $335.18 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $363.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,509 shares of company stock worth $70,372,287 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 43.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.