Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roku is benefiting from increased ARPU and user engagement owing to the coronavirus-led lockdown. Additionally, The Roku Channel is witnessing a surge in premium subscription signups, which is a major positive. Moreover, streaming hours growth is likely to boost TV streaming advertising on Roku’s platform, driving advertising revenues in the near term. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, softness in advertising revenues due to video ad campaign cancellations or delayed starts from categories like travel, theatrical and automotive is an overhang. Moreover, cost escalations resulting from increased marketing expenses related to international expansion and content additions are expected to keep margins under pressure. Notably, the company scrapped its 2020 guidance due to coronavirus-led uncertainties.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

ROKU stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.12. 214,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,854. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.11. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $363.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

