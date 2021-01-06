Rockland Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Tesla by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $735.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $610.97 and a 200 day moving average of $423.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,914.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $744.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,680 shares of company stock valued at $89,452,832 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.