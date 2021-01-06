Rockland Trust Co. Invests $231,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $215,761.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

