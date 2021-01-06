Rockland Trust Co. Has $335,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

