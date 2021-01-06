Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of RCKT opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

