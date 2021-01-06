Robert W. Baird Boosts DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $62.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after acquiring an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after acquiring an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after acquiring an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

