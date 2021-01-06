RMPL Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. RMPL has a market capitalization of $746,682.05 and approximately $8,482.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RMPL token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RMPL has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 906,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,979 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

