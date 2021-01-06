RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE:RMI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.44. 8,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.