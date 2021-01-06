RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

RFM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 8,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,835. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

