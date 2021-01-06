RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.10. 1,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.57% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.