Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading Down 0.9%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 36,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 71,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

