Reviewing CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberArk Software and Workiva’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software $433.89 million 13.41 $63.06 million $1.76 86.73 Workiva $297.89 million 15.05 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -95.88

CyberArk Software has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of CyberArk Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CyberArk Software and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software 0.65% 4.34% 1.95% Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56%

Volatility and Risk

CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CyberArk Software and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software 0 5 11 0 2.69 Workiva 0 2 5 0 2.71

CyberArk Software presently has a consensus price target of $126.47, suggesting a potential downside of 17.15%. Workiva has a consensus price target of $74.25, suggesting a potential downside of 20.16%. Given CyberArk Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than Workiva.

Summary

CyberArk Software beats Workiva on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations. It also provides Sensitive Information Management solution; and software maintenance and support, and professional services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Latin America, and Canada. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

