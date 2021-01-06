Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price rose 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 3,654,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 867,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Resonant alerts:

The company has a market cap of $200.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Neal Fenzi sold 12,945 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $28,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 527,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,888 shares of company stock valued at $376,209. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Resonant by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.