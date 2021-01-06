Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of HYFM opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $60.92.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.