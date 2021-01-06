Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Coca-Cola Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of KO stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

