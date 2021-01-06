Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.56 million.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

SMT opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

