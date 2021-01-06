Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.50.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 705 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.69, for a total value of $137,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,805.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,934. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.29. Repligen has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

