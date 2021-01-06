Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.63

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63, with a volume of 4642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Several research firms have commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

