Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault SA (RNO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.91 ($39.89).

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock remained flat at $€35.76 ($42.07) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.03.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

