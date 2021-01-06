Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 199789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.
In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
