Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Regions Financial traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 199789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 1,654,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

