Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,751.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,061.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,175 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 321.2% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 356,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 272,177 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 30.3% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 25,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. 1,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 26.32 and a quick ratio of 26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

