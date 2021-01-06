RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE KUT opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.84. The company has a market cap of C$44.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

