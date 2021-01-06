Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.07.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.