Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 244,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $312.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.