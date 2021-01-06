Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading Up 5.4%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,347,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 936,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

