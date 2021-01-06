RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 6.4%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.67. 242,252 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 177,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

