RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded RE/MAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 178.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

