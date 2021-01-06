RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Down to $46.40

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) (LON:RDL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.40, but opened at $45.00. RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 3,976 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.28.

RDL Realisation Plc (RDL.L) Company Profile (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

