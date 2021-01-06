Raymond James Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Outperform

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $40,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
Featured Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.