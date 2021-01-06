Raymond James Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) to Outperform

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 192.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $40,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

