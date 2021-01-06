Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $89.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.55.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $94.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $1,282,677.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

