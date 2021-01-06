Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 16% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 16% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,299.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens.

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

