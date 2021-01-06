Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 4,305 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 4.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,325,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.42 on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,257. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.