Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 3,090 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,933,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,651,417. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

