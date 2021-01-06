Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 30,410 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,410 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.0% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.07. 4,750,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

