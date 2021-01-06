Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $229,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $12.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.61. The company had a trading volume of 36,938,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,553,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $615.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.