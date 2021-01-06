Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $88.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,464,120.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,181 shares of company stock worth $5,074,755. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,338,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,697,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after acquiring an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

