Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading Up 10.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s stock price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 130,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 90,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RFL shares. BidaskClub lowered Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 141.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

