RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading 6.1% Higher

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.95. 224,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 296,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.