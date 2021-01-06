QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down to $98.29

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $98.29, but opened at $76.62. QuantumScape shares last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 78,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

