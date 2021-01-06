Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.23 million and approximately $30,241.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018123 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008232 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,982,186 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.