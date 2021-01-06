Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Up 0.2%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (NYSEARCA:IVOL) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.13. 899,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 842,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 0.7% in the third quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New during the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New by 107.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.