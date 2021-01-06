QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -194.06 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.